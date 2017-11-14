Scientists Have Discovered a Way To Improve Memory by 30%

Team of researchers from the South California University have developed memory prosthesis, which are actually implants that could improve human memory. Their discovery has been presented at the Institute of Neurology in Washington DC.

The device is made of electrodes that are built into the brain and the device should mimic the natural memory processes.

When it comes to electrodes that mimic regular activities of the brain, the scientists are hoping that they could help people with memory problems and health issues such as dementa.

As research has shown this device can improve the results of memory tests by 30 percent. The researchers are hoping that in the future this device will be used for improving human memory, human sight and human movement.