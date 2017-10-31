Our grandparents have had more sex than us

Generations born in the 1930s have had more sex than their descendants, and they have been most sexually active during the 60s.

The results of the study show that US citizens in the period between 2010. and 2014. have had sexual relations 9 times less than in period from 2000. to 2004.

What is the reason of this drastic decline in sexual contacts?

According to the words of the author of the study Jene Twang, reduced sexual activity has been affected by two primary factors:

1. Higher number of people who aren’t in a long term relationship or marriage

2. Reduced frequency of sex with those who are in a relationship

This doesn’t have to sound discouraging as another study by University of Chicago has shown that having sex once a week is quite enough for people to feel good.