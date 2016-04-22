Jennifer Rizzotti resigns as women’s basketball coach

Share this:

After 17 seasons at the helm of the University of Hartford women’s basketball program, head coach Jennifer Rizzotti has resigned to take the same position at another university.

Rumors began circulating the Twittersphere last Thursday that Rizzotti had interviewed for the head coaching job at George Washington University. Multiple reports citing “sources” further said that she had begun negotiations toward accepting the position. On Friday, George Washington athletics announced that they would be introducing their new women’s basketball head coach later that day.

In her introductory press conference, Rizzotti thanked former Hartford director of athletics Pat Meiser and current president Walter Harrison for giving her the opportunity to coach, and for giving her a place she could call home.

“Obviously, it was a big family decision for us,” Rizzotti said during her press conference. “We’ve been at a wonderful place for our family for the last 17 years, and we knew it would take a special place to pull us away.”

Following Rizzotti’s introduction at her new position, Hartford athletics released a press release saying that she had resigned.

“Coach Rizzotti’s influence across the University of Hartford, not just the Department of Athletics, goes far beyond wins and losses,” director of athletics Anton Goff said in the press release. “It can be seen in the countless young women she has impacted as a coach, mentor, role model and leader in her time here. We are incredibly grateful for everything she has done for Hartford Athletics and wish her family all the best in their new endeavor.”

Also in the press release, Rizzotti thanked all of the players, coaches and staff she worked with during her time at Hartford.

“That’s what has made this an amazing experience and I’m proud that we are leaving behind a successful women’s basketball legacy,” Rizzotti said. “I wish Anton Goff and the staff continued success. We’ve recruited wonderful young women to the program and I know they will continue to work hard to bring Hartford women’s basketball to new heights.”

Rizzotti was hired in 1999 and leaves Hartford with a 316-200 record (.612 win percentage). She led the Hawks to six NCAA Tournament appearances, four America East regular season championships and five America East Tournament championships, which included an undefeated 16-0 conference run during the 2009-10 season.

Under Rizzotti’s guidance, the Hawks have earned two America East Player of the Year awards, one America East Defensive Player of the Year award, one America East Rookie of the Year award, and numerous All-Conference selections. She has also been honored as a three-time America East Coach of the Year winner.

Earlier this month, Rizzotti was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Hall of Fame, another notch to add to her already long list of accolades and accomplishments.

During her time here, Rizzotti has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, has coached for USA Women’s Basketball and was honored by the University of Hartford in 2010 as commencement speaker while receiving an honorary Doctorate Degree.

