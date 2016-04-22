String of crimes occur during Spring Fling weekend

Share this:

To celebrate the end of the school year as we head into the final stretch of the semester, the University of Hartford held its annual Spring Fling activities over the past weekend. The weekend consisted of three days that included activities like RHA Bingo, a talent show, Battle of the Bands, and a concert among others.

Students and guests are invited to participate in the weekend’s activities. Campus safety increased security measures by requiring students to wear a specific wristband handed out by the Campus Activities Team in order to cross over to the residential side of campus. Incoming cars were also inspected upon arrival. Hartford Police Department officers are also brought on campus to increase security efforts.

One of the bigger incidents to occur over the weekend resulted in the arrest of two University of Hartford students, who were charged in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery early Saturday morning.

Students Mordehay Shindler and Tyrone Cadet each faced charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit home invasion. Early Saturday morning, two men held a student and his girlfriend at gunpoint in the Reeve building of the B Complex dormitory.

The Hartford Courant reported that according to a HPD report, Cadet had previously gotten into an argument and physical altercation with another student who lives in that dorm room, who also allegedly sells marijuana out of the room. Cadet later called friends in New Jersey who said that they would be on campus for Spring Fling and would be armed.

Early Saturday morning, Cadet and Shindler met up with the two friends from New Jersey with the plan to steal marijuana from the room. The two men were allowed access to the residence hall where they instead found a different student and his girlfriend in the room. After denying knowing anything about where the marijuana was at, the student was punched in the face several times.

No serious injuries were sustained, and the two men fled from the University and remain at large.

Shindler was identified on surveillance video by Public Safety officers, and Cadet was identified by Shindler as being involved. The two were arraigned Monday in Superior Court in Hartford. Shindler was held on $200,000 bail, and Cadet held on $150,000. Both were ordered not to return to the University of Hartford campus unless specifically permitted to do so.

#UHart Alert sent out at 4:36 AM this morning. Contact Public Safety at 860.768.7985 if you have information pic.twitter.com/UH6IcNEjgS — The Informer (@UHartInformer) April 16, 2016

Also early Saturday morning, a string of unrelated burglaries occurred in the Park River Apartments. Daylin Robertson, 21, was charged with burglary, multiple counts of larceny, home invasion, possession and sale of marijuana, and possession and sale of a controlled substance.

In an email alert sent out to the University community Saturday evening, it stated that stolen items included multiple laptops, cell phones, electronics, clothing and cash from several rooms. It also stated that Robertson is not a University student.

Sean Biegler, a resident in Park River, was one of the victims that had items stolen from his room. Biegler walked into his apartment’s common room thinking that he heard someone entering, and found someone standing in the closed doorway looking at their phone.

“I walked into the living room and saw a guy, and I asked him what he was doing here. He had told me that he was looking for his brother, and I told him he was in the wrong room,” Biegler said. “I didn’t really think too much about it once he left.”

The next day, Biegler’s roommate went to watch Netflix and realized that his electronics were gone. A total of six burglaries were reported to Public Safety. With the assistance of the Hartford Police Department, the items were recovered and returned to the owners.

As reported by NBC Connecticut, Robertson confessed to the crimes, according to court documents. He blamed alcohol and medication for having a poor memory of the night. His bond was set at $100,000.

Although Spring Fling is now over, students are still encouraged to always take precautions by locking their doors and securing they belongings by not leaving them unattended.