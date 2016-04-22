Sen. Blumenthal to talk about leadership

Share this:

As a part of the University of Hartford’s Walter Harrison Leadership Academy, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be coming to campus to be the last guest speaker of the school year in the WHLA series.

Blumenthal is the senior U.S. senator from Connecticut and is serving his first term since being sworn in on Jan. 5, 2011. Prior to being elected U.S. senator, he served five terms as Connecticut’s Attorney General from 1991–2011.

The Walter Harrison Leadership Academy (WHLA) is a Greek Life initiative sponsored by the Interfraternity Council (IFC). Lectures are held throughout the school year and are open to all in the University community. Speakers are invited to give a lecture on leadership.

During this school year, WHLA has hosted lectures by Dr. Patrick Senatus, a chief neurosurgeon and a professor of surgery and neurosurgery at the University of Connecticut and Yale; Donovan Tracey, Jr., a University of Hartford alumnus who is pursuing his doctorate in education; Dr. David Goldenberg, the dean of Hillyer College; and Dr. Howard Fero, an author and executive coach who dubbed himself as “The Leadership Doc.”

Tracey gave a lecture during the fall semester, and then hosted a resumé and interview workshop in March.

“Greek Life appreciates building leaders and they want to get us out there and they want us to hit the ground running to put us into good opportunities,” freshman Kevin Seguin said, who is a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

“It benefits everyone and it’s interesting,” Majd Al-Hinnawi said, a freshman who is also a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

The WHLA is put together by Nicholas Oliver, who serves as the University of Hartford IFC’s VP of recruitment and new membership.

“That was cool to see something that my brother was capable of organizing something so big to get a senator to come in,” Seguin said. “It’s just that all of that kind of stuff is within reach to make big things happen.”

Blumenthal has been a regular guest at the University of Hartford, with his most recent visit last fall when he made an impromptu visit to help celebrate the University of Hartford’s Entrepreneurial Center (EC) celebration of 30 years. He presented the EC with a “Certificate of Special Recognition” to honor their support of small businesses and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

Last fall, he also spoke to students in the prosthetics and orthotics program about his fight against a proposed federal policy that would limit access to modern prosthetic care for military veterans.

He also visited several times in 2014 to speak at a press conference in support of federal legislation to combat sexual assault on college campuses, and another time to talk about a bill he was co-sponsoring that would provide grants to colleges and universities to develop more technologically advanced prosthetics.

In 2012, he was the keynote speaker for the undergraduate Commencement ceremony held in the May, where he was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws. During his speech, he urged graduating students to take up the challenges that his generation has so far been unable to solve, which included alternative sources of energy, better health care and preventing costly diseases. He also praised the University’s continued commitment to the community.

“Citizenship means more than just the title, more than just physically being here,” he said in his speech. “It means emotionally committing with the passion and perseverance that is demonstrated day-in and day-out by many in this audience. Everybody knows there is no such thing as a self-made man. We all stand on the shoulders of others. We all need a hand from time to time. That sense of community, which I can feel in this group right now, is one that makes America great.”

The lecture is scheduled for this Saturday, April 23, and is set to begin at 1 p.m. It is being held in Wilde Auditorium on the first level of the Harry Jack Gray Center.

It is open to the University community, but a large turnout is expected so seating will be limited.