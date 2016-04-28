Relay for Life surpasses goal of $20,000

Share this:

Students enjoyed the beautiful weather while supporting a great cause this past Sunday on the Village Lawn when the University of Hartford held its annual Relay For Life walk. After concern over dwindling excitement and fundraising over the past few years, over 466 participants came together to surpass this year’s goal of raising $20,000.

Relay for Life is a walk held to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Walks are held all over the world with more than 5,000 events each year. It’s a day to celebrate survivors, remember those who we’ve lost and to support those currently on their journey.

The Village Lawn was filled with people throwing footballs, playing can-jam and taking laps around the lawn. Members of Greek Life sold ribbons and offered face-painting to raise additional funds while their teams walked for the cause. Participants enjoyed food from various food trucks, music was provided by student DJs and everyone had their share of fun with the inflatable attractions that we were robbed of this past Spring Fling.

“I love this type of weather because it draws everyone out of their apartments,” sophomore Emma Gardner said. “People are just enjoying the day and supporting the cause rather than stressing over finals and homework. It’s a nice break.”

The success of this year’s event can be attributed to one thing: location, location, location. Relay for Life was moved to the Village Lawn, giving more space for activities to be held.

Last year’s event was held inside the Gengras Student Union due to the weather, and it definitely took its toll. Moving the event to the Village Lawn made it easier and more likely for students to participate and it drew more students out and brought the campus closer as a community.

Cancer survivor Amanda Weaver '11, opens UHart @AmericanCancer Relay for Life event today. #UHart. #UHartpride pic.twitter.com/Yx8dVwqCo5 — U of Hartford Alumni (@UHartfordAlumni) April 24, 2016

“Cancer has affected everyone here tonight. You’ve either gone through it yourself, maybe a member of your family, or you know someone who is dealing with it,” Amanda Weaver said, who was the speaker of the Luminaria ceremony, “You are not alone.”

Weaver is a Class of 2011 graduate from the University of Hartford and also a former member of the Hartford Hawks women’s basketball team. She was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in June 2012, but after six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, she successfully underwent surgery in September of that year and was declared cancer-free.

The Luminara ceremony was then followed by dropping glow sticks into Luminaria bags, and a silent lap to remember those who lost their fight against cancer. The bags are decorated by those who have lost someone, and to dedicate their walk to them.

Kim Mirto, a senior at UHart, decorated a bag for her grandfather who recently passed.

“I’ve participated in Relay for Life in the past, but this year was extra special to me,” she said. “I lost my grandfather this past January after a year battling with Stage-4 stomach cancer. I’ve never had a personal experience with cancer before this, and I can truly say I never want to have to experience this again. Cancer is a horrible disease and doesn’t discriminate against anybody.”

Her bag was among the many that lined the stage during the Luminaria ceremony.

“I’m so glad I could see the whole University of Hartford community come together and relay for a great cause,” she continued. “I’m so glad this event had such a great turnout this year and I can’t wait to see it continue at this school.”

If you’re a student that wants to get involved with planning Relay for Life next year, email relay@hartford.edu for information.