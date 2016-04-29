Attempted armed robbery in B Complex

Share this:

For the second time this month, the University of Hartford’s B Complex was the target of an armed robbery attempt.

At 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, the University of Hartford sent out an alert about an armed suspect who entered a room in a B Complex building. Public Safety also released that the suspect had shown a handgun during the robbery attempt. Hartford Police Department arrived to assist in the pursuit of the suspect.

The suspect was believed to be a black male wearing a black hoodie, ski mask, black pants, and black and red shoes. Later surveillance photos showed that as many as four men entered the Reeves residence hall around 5:40 p.m. It is believed that the suspect who allegedly showed a black pistol was wearing green sneakers with red laces.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the alleged suspects walking in front of the University Commons area at 5:15 p.m. It also captured an image of the alleged suspects’ car at 5:28 p.m. driving near Millard Circle. It is believed that they left campus in a 2010-12 gold Chevy Malibu and headed south on Bloomfield Avenue.

The University proceeded to go into lockdown, and asked students to stay inside and lock their doors until the “all clear” was given. At 6:25 p.m. the lockdown was lifted, and the search continues for the suspect. Hartford Police will remain active and around B Complex while the investigation continues. According to FOX 61 News, a person who helped orchestrate the incident is in custody.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery, and Public Safety is asking that anyone with information please call 860-768-7985.

A few weeks ago during Spring Fling weekend, two University of Hartford students were arrested under charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit home invasion. The two students helped two other men into the Reeve building of B Complex where they held a student and his girlfriend at gunpoint.

Director of Public Safety John Schmeltz told news outlets that they believe Thursday’s incident was drug-related and that it could be connected to the incident that occurred a few weeks ago.