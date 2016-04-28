Songs to Fill the Void: love, loss and music

Share this:

University of Hartford’s The Hartt School associate professor of voice Robert Barefield is more than excited for his album “Songs to Fill the Void” to drop May 1.

He gained support for recording this project by the Faculty Development Fund at The Hartt School. This 16-song album features pianist Carolyn Hague, and five composers including Charles Ives, Virgil Thomson, Marion Bauer, Theodore Chanler and Scott Wheeler.

The album started as personal poems. In 2014, Barefield lost his partner of 18 years, Stephen Mazujian, while vacationing together in Cambodia. Barefield started to write poems about the tragic day to deal with the grief of losing a loved one.

He turned to good friend and fellow teacher Carolyn Hague, who insisted that Barefield should reach out to composers so they can set some of his written work. Barefield described Hague as a “brilliant pianist and teacher” so there was no surprise to see her as the main pianist on the album. He even recorded the album in Vienna, Austria, where Hague lives.

Barefield took the advice Hague suggested and he came in contact with composer Scott Wheeler, who composed a three-song set for the album. The first track is entitled, “Angkor Wat” named after the place where Mazujian was stricken. When talking about this particular piece, Barefield said the song “describes the majestic 12th century Khmer Temple where I lost Steve.”

The second of Wheeler’s songs is titled “We Spoke of Music.” This song talks about the love that Barefield and Mazujian shared for music. Mazujian was an accountant, but still had such passion for the musical arts and even supported his partner’s students.

The last song that Wheeler composed, “Unfathomable,” was written years ago by Barefield, who admitted that this poem was written early in his relationship with partner Mazujian.

Other pieces off the album include a three-part set by Virgil Thompson titled, “Mostly About Love.” Work from premier composer Marion Bauer is also featured on the album. Barefield describes her sound as “striking.”

This album is not the only way Barefield is honoring his partner’s memory. The Stephen Mazujian Memorial Fund was established at The Hartt School to provide guest artist master classes for classical voice students.

Barefield is also involved with the charity called Global ADE, who focuses on building schools in countries like Cambodia for underprivileged children. In 2017, Barefield and family will return to Cambodia in order to attend the opening of the Stephen Mazujian Middle School.

Songs to Fill the Void will be available May 1 on Amazon. Fans will also be able to pre-order and download the professor’s album off of iTunes.

The project is being released through the Albany Records label.