Phi Mu hosts frozen treats benefit night

One of the main focuses of Greek Life is to help out a charity or organization in need. Many organizations receive tons of money donated each year from Greek Life chapters all over the country doing good deeds and raising money. Each fraternity and sorority on the University of Hartford campus chooses an organization that they would like to help out, and that money is raised through events and donations.

The University of Hartford’s Phi Mu sorority will be hosting a benefit night Tuesday, April 26 at the Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt location in West Hartford.

Come to Sweet Frog Tuesday April 26th!

Mention Phi Mu and Sweet Frog will donate 20% back to @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/C8sm7yueAU — Phi Mu, Psi Beta (@PhiMu_PsiBeta) April 15, 2016

Sweet Frog is a very popular frozen yogurt bar with many stores open all over the world. At Sweet Frog, you can create your own frozen masterpiece by picking your own flavors and even having the chance to mix them. There are also many toppings to choose from such as M&Ms, gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbs, whip cream, butterscotch topping and more.

Most of the money raised from this event will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have raised more than $5 billion dollars for 170 children’s hospitals all over North America since 1983. The money raised goes toward research, training, payments for uncompensated care and purchasing equipment. All the money helps save and improve the lives of many young children. Their mission is to increase the funds and awareness for local children’s hospitals.

If you decide to attend, mention Phi Mu at checkout and 20 percent of your cost will be donated to their foundation.

The event will be 6–9 p.m. at 13 South Main Street in West Hartford, across from Blue Black Square.