Green 707 electric truck makes first public appearance

Green 707, an engineering club in the University of Hartford’s CETA school, has been working vigorously to get a pickup truck that runs entirely on batteries, ready for street races and car shows. On April 24, the electric truck left the garage for the first time ever.

Though the truck is not yet street legal, the Green 707 team was able to enter it into UHart’s The Innovator Group’s second annual car show. It sat in the University of Hartford’s A-Lot among the dozen or so classic and modified cars.

Since the fall of 2015, the truck has seen amazing progress, regardless of the fact that there were only two returning members: club president Paul Mangelsdorf and Sean Biegler.

“It’s a really proud moment for us to get it out in front of people and show the thousands of hours of work we’ve put into it,” Mangelsdorf said. “It’s an important step forward in the build process to actually get it out and drive it.”

The judging at the show was based on simple criteria applied to three different categories: foreign, domestic and trucks. The criteria was based mileage, money invested in the car, amount of time that has been put into modifications and care, and the judges’ favorites. From the judges to the crowds of people who came to learn about the truck, everyone was impressed by not only the amount of work poured into the truck, but also the unique and ambitious design and engineering of the truck as well.

Peter DePara, a spectator at the show and frequent car show visitor, said, “Honestly, it’s one of the most interesting builds I’ve seen in a long time. We’ve been to shows all over, and this is a first. This shows that true car enthusiasts exist and want to do something unique.”

Anticipation was breathing down the necks of the team as they awaited the awards and spoke to judges and viewers about the extensive hours and innovation that went into getting the truck to run.

Judge and University student Adam Weingarten said, “It’s really impressive that college kids can build something like this and that it can go up to 400 horse power. For electric cars that is impressive.”

It was a proud moment for the members of Green 707 when it came time for recognition as their truck placed third in their category.

The six person team of engineering students has been working towards this moment all year, and the truck itself has been in the works for over five years. Green 707 plans on having this car become street legal, as well as fit for drag racing and more shows in the future.